Weather

Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon for Raleigh, Durham, surrounding areas

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Severe weather could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening throughout central North Carolina.

Most of the ABC11 viewing area is under a slight risk for severe weather.

Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the biggest threat from these storms are damaging winds, but there is an isolated chance of tornadoes as well.



As the day progresses, storm activity will bring heavy downpours to parts of the viewing area by late afternoon and early evening. ABC11 will continue to keep you updated with the latest conditions here, on social media and on television.

Get weather on the ABC11 News app.

Heat and humidity will continue to increase ahead of a surface low over Illinois. As this system slowly progresses eastward, rain can be expected through the weekend as the surface low stalls along the Carolina coast.

On Wednesday the cold front arrives to North Carolina and could bring the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding as PWAT values soar to 2.4 inches or above in some spots across the viewing area in the afternoon.

By Thursday, the cold front has moved through the viewing area and it will dry out the mid- and upper levels. This should suppress thunderstorm activity, but the surface feature will stall along the North Carolina coast. Storms will be isolated in nature across the viewing area with the threat not going away come the weekend and early next week.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will likely continue to be possible in spots of the viewing area come early next week as the surface low continues to hang out above the Outer Banks. The European model has this feature sliding northward into Delaware on Wednesday of next week, which may provide a break from shower activity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted after mom was killed
Woman seriously injured in Johnston County shooting
1 arrest made in Hoke County sweepstakes parlor killing
Cooper issues gun-safety orders, calls on legislature to move on gun bills
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Raleigh police officer faces DWI, weapons charges
Protesters clog Hong Kong airport again after it reopens
Show More
Raleigh man accused of groping woman in downtown Raleigh
Harnett County residents pack meeting to vent about exorbitant water bills
Cary women develop app they hope will change how you buy a home
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home
More TOP STORIES News