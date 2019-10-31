Weather

Severe Weather Possible

A line of storms will move through central North Carolina this evening.

Timing: The line will start to push into our western counties around 7-8pm. The storms will move through the Triangle and Fayetteville between 8-10pm. Storms will start to push out of the area around midnight. When it comes to trick-or-treating the earlier the better.

Threats: Damaging winds will be the main threat. An isolated tornado is also possible especially near the Triangle.



The cold front exits the state Friday ushering in sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs Friday will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures will persist through the weekend. A frost or freeze is possible early Monday as lows drop to the low to mid 30s.

By Tuesday, a warm front will lift north warming highs to the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible as that front moves north.

Highs in the 60s will stick around Wednesday through Thursday.

Stay weather aware!
-Brittany Bell



