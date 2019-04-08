Weather

Isolated tornado possible in central North Carolina as thunderstorms push in late Monday

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the part of the Traingle in under an enhanced weather risk Monday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as all of central North Carolina is under a severe weather risk Monday as rain, high winds, thunderstorms, and an isolated tornado are possible later in the day.



At 12:30 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center increased the severe weather risk to "enhanced" for parts of the Triangle--including Orange, Durham and northern parts of Wake.

Enhanced is the third level of the five-tiered severe weather scale.



The first of the storms will move in around 4 p.m. However, ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said the worst of the storms will move in between 7 and 10 p.m.

The biggest threat in this system is straight-line winds. An isolated tornado is possible, but the risk remains low.

Stewart said the system will only bring about an inch of rainfall, but that rain will fall so fast that flash flooding could be an issue in some areas.

The storm will carry on into the night, with most residents waking up to showers Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.




weatherraleighstormraintornadonorth carolina news
