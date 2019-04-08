Isolated tornado possible in central North Carolina as thunderstorms push in late Monday

At 12:30 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center increased the severe weather risk to "enhanced" for parts of the Triangle--including Orange, Durham and northern parts of Wake.
Enhanced is the third level of the five-tiered severe weather scale.
Storm Prediction Center increased our risk level to category 3 for parts of the area...mainly from the Triangle to the north. Highest risk is for damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/I9yu1BQbsV— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 8, 2019
The first of the storms will move in around 4 p.m. However, ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said the worst of the storms will move in between 7 and 10 p.m.
The biggest threat in this system is straight-line winds. An isolated tornado is possible, but the risk remains low.
Stewart said the system will only bring about an inch of rainfall, but that rain will fall so fast that flash flooding could be an issue in some areas.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Severe risks for later today...high winds the greatest threat but an isolated tornado not out of the question as we'll see some wind shear aloft. pic.twitter.com/22YbPYhze4— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 8, 2019
The storm will carry on into the night, with most residents waking up to showers Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!