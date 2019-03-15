Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County

It will be quite warm out ahead of the front as highs will climb into the low to mid-70s around the area. There is a marginal risk for severe weather.
The @NWSSPC folks have put half of our viewing area in a marginal risk (Category 1) for severe weather. The biggest threat = isolated pockets of damaging winds and would happen this afternoon. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/MPPhIeo90G— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 15, 2019
Clouds will begin to break later in the evening as drier but cooler air begins to push in from the north. Lows will be in the middle 40s.
High pressure will promote a good deal of sunshine to start the weekend Saturday, but it will be noticeably cooler as highs will only be in the upper 50s.
Sunday will do no better than the low 50s despite some sunshine. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the lower to mid-30s across the viewing area.
An upper disturbance will push through the area Monday producing an increase in clouds, but it will remain largely dry. High pressure will build back in over the Southeast Tuesday.
Have a great weekend and see you at the St. Patrick's Day Parade!
Big Weather
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!