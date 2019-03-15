Weather

Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County

A cold front will cross the Triangle Friday and produce clouds and a couple of showers and thunderstorms through the evening hours.

It will be quite warm out ahead of the front as highs will climb into the low to mid-70s around the area. There is a marginal risk for severe weather.



Clouds will begin to break later in the evening as drier but cooler air begins to push in from the north. Lows will be in the middle 40s.

High pressure will promote a good deal of sunshine to start the weekend Saturday, but it will be noticeably cooler as highs will only be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will do no better than the low 50s despite some sunshine. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the lower to mid-30s across the viewing area.

An upper disturbance will push through the area Monday producing an increase in clouds, but it will remain largely dry. High pressure will build back in over the Southeast Tuesday.

Have a great weekend and see you at the St. Patrick's Day Parade!

