Strong storm system leaves behind damages in central NC

Warnings for Durham and Orange counties expired on Thursday evening as the fierce storms moved quickly out of the area. The final Tornado Warnings, for Halifax County and Warren County, expired shortly after 8 p.m.
Numerous counties braced through Tornado Watches, including Wake, Cumberland, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Nash, Vance and Warren until 9 p.m. when the threat passed. Mecklenburg County, Virginia, remained in a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m.
Cumberland and Harnett counties weathered a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that expired at 8:15 p.m.
As of 7:30 p.m., fewer than 200 power outages had been reported in the Triangle. Just west of the Triangle -- in the eastern Greensboro-Burlington area, 2,646 power outages were reported.
Much of central North Carolina's risk for severe weather was downgraded Thursday morning, but severe weather still moved through the region with several reports of downed trees and other weather-related issues.
"Just because you see it's downgraded you go, 'Oh well that's good.' It is good; it means less of a chance, but it still means there is a pretty good chance of seeing severe weather really throughout the region today...just know that the risk for damaging winds really hasn't decreased that much," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said all threats, including tornado, wind, and hail (to a lesser degree) remained to be taken seriously, even though we are not in the "moderate risk" anymore.
Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency on Thursday afternoon in advance of expected severe weather across the state.
"This state of emergency will allow movement of trucks and equipment to respond to emergencies, rapidly restore power outages and clear debris after the storm passes," Cooper said.
Timeline
Hohmann said the storms should be out of the ABC11 viewing area by 10 p.m. at the latest.
The main line of the storms moved through the region between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
"Even though there is less of a chance for a tornado, if we do see a tornado, there is potential that it could be a rather strong one," Big Weather said.
This same system is the one that has spawned an estimated 25 tornadoes from Oklahoma to Alabama. Fortunately, at this time there are no reported deaths from the storm.
Once this weather event is over, rain could linger around into Friday. It will be breezy and colder with temperatures in the 40s. A chance for a rain/snow mix exists near the Virginia border late morning but no accumulation is expected.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the 50s, with more sun Saturday and more warmth Sunday.