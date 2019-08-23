Weather

Severe weather possible Friday in Raleigh, Durham area

We're going to see some wet weather Friday night, which might interfere with your weekend plans.

The entire ABC11 viewing area is at risk for severe weather Friday--part of the area is at a level 2 risk while the rest is at a level 1 risk.



The storms could move in any time during the afternoon, but are more likely in the evening.

SEE ALSO: Storm off Florida coast has 70 percent chance of becoming tropical depression

Scattered storms are already developing Friday afternoon, though not severe yet. Storm activity should increase this evening as a cold front approaches.

Storm intensity should diminish by midnight, Hohmann said, but showers and storms remain overnight as the cold front drops south.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures will rise into the low-90s Friday until storms move in and cool everything down.

The biggest threats from the storms are gusty wind, hail and heavy downpours.

Some high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday in order to avoid the storms.

Keep an eye on the radar here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdurhamraleighwake countyorange countyfayettevilleweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She's going to...get killed:' Pedestrian hit, killed in Cary
Is your mosquito spray killing pollinators like butterflies?
Parents meet woman who received son's organs at Duke Hospital
Clayton K-9 helps police find heroin, cash, stolen guns
K-9 helps flush suspect out of woods in Mebane armed robbery
From the ground up: Sampson County education leader began as custodian
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Show More
Now Open: Union Special Bread bakes up goodies in Raleigh
Morrisville woman stops for groceries, wins $25,000 a year for life
Mom killed Elon alum in Atlanta murder suicide, police say
How realistic are the plans for Downtown South?
Tropical Update: System near Florida could become depression
More TOP STORIES News