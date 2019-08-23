Severe weather possible Friday in Raleigh, Durham area

We are now in a Category 2 of 5 (Slight) risk of severe storms today. Biggest threat=damaging winds, possible hail too. Timing= late evening. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/CkgZNfDCoY — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) August 23, 2019

We're going to see some wet weather Friday night, which might interfere with your weekend plans.The entire ABC11 viewing area is at risk for severe weather Friday--part of the area is at a level 2 risk while the rest is at a level 1 risk.The storms could move in any time during the afternoon, but are more likely in the evening.Scattered storms are already developing Friday afternoon, though not severe yet. Storm activity should increase this evening as a cold front approaches.Storm intensity should diminish by midnight, Hohmann said, but showers and storms remain overnight as the cold front drops south.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures will rise into the low-90s Friday until storms move in and cool everything down.The biggest threats from the storms are gusty wind, hail and heavy downpours.Some high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday in order to avoid the storms.