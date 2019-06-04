I hope you enjoyed the last couple of days because there are big changes on the way!Tonight will be dry with pleasant temperatures in the 60s, not as cool as last night, but still nice. Moisture will stream into the region very quickly tomorrow, and you'll notice the humidity going up from previous days. In addition, a disturbance will track across the region tomorrow afternoon and set off scattered showers and storms during the second half of the day.Some of the storms by late afternoon and evening could be severe with damaging winds the main threat. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 80s.A wet pattern will be setting up across the eastern U.S. as we head into the weekend. An upper level low will wobble around the Tennessee Valley through the weekend, and moisture will stream north on the east side of the system. That puts North Carolina straight in the path of moisture, which means scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday through the weekend. The best chance for showers will be in the afternoon and evening, but in this type of pattern, it could rain anytime. Because of the clouds and occasional showers, temperatures will run a little below average during the day, with highs mainly in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend.Have a great evening,Chris