After a day with less rain in the area than previous days, the weather should be rain free Thursday night and a large portion of Friday. But that is not to say it can't shower or thunderstorm in at least a few spots Friday, especially in the afternoon. Friday will have some sun, and it will be very warm and humid with highs near 90.The weekend will see somewhat more in the way of showers and thunderstorms around each day, still on the scattered side, but more people getting one or two each day than not. High temperatures will back off to the upper 80s but it will remain very humid.Monday through Wednesday next week look to be wet across the area again. Abundant tropical moisture will be brought north by deep southerly flow induced by another unseasonably strong upper-level trough to the west. That trough will help bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the region. With so much water vapor in the air, showers and storms are likely to contain heavy rain. With the ground already saturated in spots and the potential for heavy downpours, flooding concerns could become an issue next week.Have a great evening,Chris