Another Beauty Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather today! If not, you've got another chance tomorrow. Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure will keep us dry and warm tomorrow with lots of sun and highs in the mid and upper 70s.Wednesday will be the only good opportunity for rain this week as a front crosses the state. Occasional rainfall will occur in the afternoon and into Wednesday night, with a small chance for a spotty thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts look to be light, between 1/4 and a 1/2 inch. An upper low supporting the front will be over the Great Lakes Wednesday then drop southeast through Pennsylvania Thursday and off the New Jersey coast Friday, giving us a dry northwesterly flow both days and sunshine with temperatures slightly below normal.For the weekend, yet another closed low is forecast to develop in the central Plains and slowly work its way eastward. A southwesterly flow ahead of the feature will direct some moisture in our direction, but for much of the weekend, that may be little more than times of cloudiness. By late Sunday or Sunday night, some rain is possible as this feature move toward the coast.Have a great evening!Chris