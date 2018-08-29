An upper level ridge keeps a grasp on our weather through tomorrow with generally dry conditions. On average, the sky will be partly cloudy. There could be a spotty shower or storm tomorrow, but most spots will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s with the Heat Index near 100, so take it easy if you're outside for any length of time.The tail end of a front will not be too far away to the north on Friday and this could trigger a shower or thunderstorm in some places.The overall weather pattern does not look to unsettled for the weekend as the upper-level ridge tries to strengthen again. This would result in a partly sunny sky for both Saturday and Sunday with any scattered showers and thunderstorms confined to mainly the mountains and beaches. Anything showers over central North Carolina would most likely be during the afternoon and evening hours and very spotty at best. It'll stay hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.Have a great evening!Chris