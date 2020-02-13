Showers & Storms Around

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We did see scattered shower and thunderstorm activity to the west and south yesterday afternoon and evening, and with a similar set up for today, that will likely continue to be the case. With the high pressure area lingering off the Eastern Seaboard and a front stalled not that far south and west of us, we'll have some intervals of clouds with plenty of warmth and humidity. Temperatures did manage to hit 90 yesterday, and we'll give that a chance again for today. Whatever activity fires up this afternoon will diminish again this evening.The cold front that will be pushing through the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee valleys today will likely trigger severe weather in those areas; this is the front that will move into our area with precipitation later tonight and especially tomorrow. There is plenty of tropical moisture for this to work with, so heavy rainfall is likely to be the biggest result of the showers and thunderstorms that move through as the front arrives, especially during the peak heating hours of the afternoon and early evening tomorrow. The front will also be slowing down thanks to the lingering offshore high; this will keep storm movement slow, leading to a higher chance of flooding. Other forms of severe weather are much less likely with the best storm dynamics well to the north.The computer models are now showing what we were concerned about for later this week, and that is the front stalling out farther to the west than previously forecast. This puts the boundary close enough to keep us unsettled for Friday into Saturday, though how much rainfall we might get those days still depends on exactly where the boundary lies. Areas from the eastern part of the Triangle, eastward toward the coast are more likely to have showers and thunderstorms than the rest of the area.A strong upper-level disturbance will dive southeastward into the lingering upper-level trough over the eastern United States on Sunday, and this is still expected to dig well south and create a cut-off upper-level low Sunday and Sunday night. The long-range models continue to disagree on where this will set up to start Monday. For now, our best bet is to keep our options open with a generic forecast until we can fine tune the details as we get closer, but it looks likely that wherever the low ends up, unsettled weather will stick around through the middle of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather