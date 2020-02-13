Weather

Noticeable Showers & Storms Return Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 70 degrees. Tomorrow will feature filtered sunshine with warm and humid conditions. Expect the slight chance for a shower or storm, especially south and west of the Triangle.

The warm and humid conditions continue for Wednesday with highs around 90. The next best chance for showers and storms reappear on Wednesday and some of these storms may bring localized flooding.

Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday but the showers and storms will remain. There's another chance for brief showers and storms Friday and Saturday, but neither of these days will be a washout.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

