Weather

Showers & Storms Overnight into Thursday AM

Tonight will be cloudy and breezy before a line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front roll throuh the region. These storms will begin after midnight and and continue through the overnight hours and into daybreak on Thursday. The primary threat is flooding and damaging winds.
The showers wil begin to taper off by late morning/early afternoon. There may be a few spotty showers for our northern viewing area behind the cold front, otherwise, tomorrow afternoon and evening will be dry under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be cooler with a mixture of sun and clouds.
A dome of high pressure will bring heat and abundant sunshine into the Carolinas on Saturday and Sunday, making for a nice weekend. Temperatures will reach into the 80s both days. The warmth even continues for Monday howevere there will be more clouds present.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson


