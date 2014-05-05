Showers & Storms Beginning Late Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was a nice day with a mixture of sun and clouds after starting the day with dense fog and brief, heavy showers for parts of the Sandhills and the Coastal Plain. Clouds will continue to build in central NC tonight and lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.Tomorrow begins rather cloudy but quickly becomes mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will begin partly sunny before clouds rapidly increase throughout the day. We'll see showers and storms late on Sunday into Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of Raleigh in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather. If severe weather strikes, the main issue will be a damaging wind gust. By Monday afternoon, we could see about an inch of rain. Afterward, a pair of cold fronts sweeps through the Carolinas - bringing a chilly start to December.By Wednesday, temperatures will slowly creep toward seasonable values. After Monday, our next best chance for rain comes Friday.See you this weekend on Eyewitness News!Robert Johnson