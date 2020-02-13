Showers & Storms Likely Wednesday into Thursday

High pressure over the eastern and southeast U.S. will bring a clear and chilly night tonight with temperatures falling down into the low to mid 40s. The core of a ridge of high pressure is forecasted to drift to the east tomorrow. A light and variable lower level wind will turn into a south and southwest wind and this will usher in warmer air. Most high temperatures for tomorrows are expected to be in the low to mid 70s, which is much closer to normal for late April.As high pressure moves off to the east tomorrow a surface storm will start to take shape over Iowa and southern Minnesota. This storm will have a southwest trailing cold front. This whole storm system will advance eastward tomorrow and tomorrow night and the storm will intensify over lower Michigan by Wednesday morning. By then the cold front will extend from northern Indiana to western Tennessee to eastern Texas. Ahead of this front Wednesday will become warm and somewhat more humid with a gusty wind developing. The cold front will reach the spine of the Appalachians Wednesday night and then advance west to east across North Carolina. This will lead to a wet and perhaps stormy day on Thursday. The rain and thunder will linger into Thursday afternoon and then taper off and end by late in the day on Thursday.Friday will be a day of transition and will usher in nice weather for the upcoming weekend. Surface high pressure will move over the deep South by Friday night and then build northward across the east and southeast U.S. this weekend. This will help bring a day to day warming trend that will lead to daytime high temperatures warming well into the 70s on Saturday and into the 80s on Sunday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson