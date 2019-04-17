More Beautiful Weather!

What a gorgeous day! Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the awesome weather today. After a cold start in the 30s and low 40s, we warmed up nicely into the mid 60s and low 70s.Tonight will be clear and not as cool with lows in the low and mid 40s. Lots of sun is on tap for Wednesday, and as winds turn around to the southwest, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, with humidity levels staying on the low side.More warm and dry weather is on the way for Thursday, but the winds will start to pick up a bit in the afternoon. A strong cold front will approach on Friday. setting off showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong and 1-2" of rain could cause some flash flooding in heavier downpours.The cold front will push offshore Friday night, but left over moisture could trigger some scattered showers on Saturday afternoon. It'll be a rather cool day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.Easter Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.Have a great evening,Chris