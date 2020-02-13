Showers Sunday but Storms Monday

Today featured lots of sunshine with just a few harmless fair weather cumulus clouds but the air pouring in from the northwest on gusty winds has been much colder than normal. As a result readings in most places failed to get out of the 50s during the afternoon. That will set the stage for a rather cold night tonight.As high pressure settles in over central North Carolina tonight winds will diminish and readings will drop into the low to mid 30s. Some of the normally colder places in the country-side away from the urban influence might drop down close to the freezing mark. So, any house plants and garden crops sensitive to very cold temperatures should be covered or brought in. With high pressure overhead there will be little or no wind tomorrow and readings should end up warming well into the 60s. So it will feel much nicer than today.An upper level storm system now moving eastward across southern California will help drive a surface storm across the central Plains this weekend and into the Great Lakes by Monday of next week. The weather looks dry and cool for Sunday morning with maybe some sunshine early in the day. But clouds will increase by midday. Those clouds will lower and thicken Sunday afternoon as a warm front approaches the region from the south. Moisture will be increasing from the south and west, and rain should spread out across the Carolinas during the afternoon and at night. There should also be embedded thunderstorms, any of which can be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall.Some rain and thunderstorms will be over central North Carolina early in the day on Monday, but this activity will move east and out of the viewing area and the overall trend will be for drier air to return during the midday Monday and afternoon hours. Another flow of much cooler than normal air will follow for Monday night and Tuesday.A storm system forming near or along the Carolina coast during Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week could lead to more clouds and even some chance for rain Wednesday perhaps into Thursday of next week.Be well & stay safe!Robert Johnson