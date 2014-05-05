Showers & Storms Return

While you were sleeping, the @NWSSPC upgraded the Sandhills to a Cat 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Biggest threat=damaging wind. Could also see hail or an isol. tornado. Timing=late afternoon & evening. #ncwx #WYWS pic.twitter.com/3Ak0nLOZB4 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) March 31, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front reaches from Michigan down into Texas this morning; this front will be pushing toward us over the next 24 hours and bringing some changes to the weather across the Triangle for the second half of the week.Clouds have already settled in over the area and will stick around today and tonight as this front is moving through the region. While we might have a stray shower or sprinkle to start the day, the leading edge of more widespread rainfall will move into the area closer to noon. Showers and thunderstorms will be frequent through the afternoon, but then diminish during the evening. The front itself should pass through the Triangle in the middle of the night with another round of showers and thunder; there could even be some locally strong thunderstorms with the frontal passage. SPC has the area under a marginal risk, with a slight risk across southern parts of the viewing area.The biggest threat from any strong storm would be wind; hail and tornado chances are minimal. Southern parts of the region have the highest threat of a stronger storm. Rainfall amounts likely to average 0.25-0.50 of and inch, even 0.75 of an inch in spots with a heavier thunderstorm.An impressive shot of colder air follows the front into the area tomorrow with brisk northwest winds. Temperatures will be 15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal while the wind will keep AccuWeather RealFeel(R) readings in the 40s all afternoon despite it turning fairly sunny. Freezing temperatures are likely tomorrow night despite there still being a bit of a breeze. Friday will remain quite cool despite bright sunshine. High pressure will be over the state and under clear skies and with calm conditions, we will likely see temperatures back down into the upper 20s with a higher risk for a frost and freeze.The weekend looks great as high pressure remains over the Southeast while a ridge builds aloft. This will bring in lots of sunshine both days and a warming trend. The one thing we have to watch is another upper trough cutting across the Northeast for the second half of the weekend. That could limit warming, but doesn't affect us otherwise.There will be little change from Monday through Wednesday as the high stays over the Southeast giving us dry, warm weather. We'll watch out for the possibility of a couple of weak disturbances trying to bring occasional clouds, but nothing major is on the horizon.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather