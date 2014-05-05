Showers & Storms Return Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will not be as cold as last night with temperatures in the low 50s overnight. Clouds will also increase as we go throughout the night.Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers during the late morning hours. Showers will increase in the afternoon and evening. It'll be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. There will also be southerly breezes from 10-15mph and gusting up to 25mph at times.After most of the showers are done tomorrow night, temperatures will drastically fall into the 40s overnight. A few light showers will linger early Thursday before sunshine return Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon, though bright, will be cooler with highs only in the low to mid 50s.Good Friday will start off cold and the day will remain chilly. We'll have another cold morning on Saturday before temperatures return closer to normal by Saturday afternoon.Easter Sunday will be full of beautiful sunshine and highs in the low 70s.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson