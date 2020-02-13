Showers & Storms Arrive Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be a few isolated downpours tonight, however, most of the region will be dry and warm under a mostly cloudy sky.Tomorrow will be very warm and much more humid than today. Tomorrow will also feature more chances for scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Areas west of the Triangle will be most likely to receive the storms and potentially localized flooding.A long-trailing cold front inches closer to central North Carolina on Thursday and will provide more scattered showers and storms, some of which could be heavy.A few showers may be around early Friday morning, but the remainder of the day appears to be dry.There is a slight chance of some showers and storms throughout the week, but none of the days from Friday-Tuesday appear to be a washout.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson