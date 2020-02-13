Showers & Storms Roll Through

A corridor of heavy rain early this morning was slowly pressing to the east across western and central North Carolina. There were a few embedded thunderstorms as well, but none of these were causing any damaging wind gusts or hail.However, some torrential rain is likely to cause some localized flooding today. That is most likely in the Triangle between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Total rain from this system should average between 0.75 and 1.50 inches, but in some of the heavier storms, there may be up to 2 inches. This will be enough to cause flash flooding of poor drainage areas.The rain and thunder will taper to showers, then those showers will end from west to east this afternoon.The development of a large upper-level storm system over the eastern Great Lakes will create a large counterclockwise flow of moist, cooler air leading to lingering clouds tonight and tomorrow with a passing shower or two. Once this upper-level storm system lifts out to the northeast later tomorrow and tomorrow night, a northwest flow of dry, stable air will help bring a nice weather pattern for the upcoming weekend.Surface high pressure will move over the Deep South by tomorrow night, and then will build northward across the southeastern United States this weekend. This will help bring a warming trend that will lead to daytime high temperatures rising well into the 70s on Saturday and into the 80s on Sunday.A cold front is projected to work northwest to southeast across the northeastern U.S. during the latter part of this weekend. This front is forecast to move north to south through central North Carolina on Monday with a few hit-or-miss showers.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather