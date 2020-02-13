Showers & Storms Thursday Morning

As the core of high pressure slowly drifts to the east today, we see lots of sunshine.Although we start off chilly for late-April, temperatures recover nicely this afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the mid-70s. The wind will be light and variable early today, but it will become southerly, then southwesterly this afternoon. That will usher in warmer air.As high pressure moves off to the east tonight, an area of low pressure in the Midwest will begin to press eastward. This whole storm system will intensify over Lower Michigan by early tomorrow morning. By then, the cold front will extend from northern Indiana to western Tennessee to eastern Texas. Ahead of this front, tomorrow will be quite warm and a bit more humid in the Carolinas, with a gusty wind developing. The cold front will reach the spine of the Appalachians tomorrow night, then it will advance west to east across North Carolina. It will bring a few showers and a locally heavy thunderstorm in spots tomorrow night into Thursday.Model output suggests rainfall totals could average between 0.75 and 1.50 inches. And, if there is a line of thunderstorms with the system, rainfall totals could top out around 2 inches in places. That would be enough to cause localized flash flooding.The rain and thunder will taper off and end by late in the day on Thursday. The development of a large upper-level storm system over the eastern Great Lakes will create a large counter-clockwise flow of moist cooler air, leading to lingering clouds Thursday night and Friday with a passing shower or two.Once this upper-level storm system lifts out to the northeast later Friday and Friday night, a northwest flow of dry stable air will help bring a nice weather pattern for the upcoming weekend.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather