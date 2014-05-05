Rain Returns Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are seeing the expected moisture pushing toward us from the south as a weak boundary is drifting northward; this area of showers and thunderstorms will give us a little rainfall to start the day, especially in the Sandhills. However, the bulk of the activity we anticipate for today will be during the afternoon, and most of it will remain across southern and eastern portions of the Triangle, closer to that boundary as it stalls out just to our south. Moisture is higher in that area, and there could be isolated heavy downpours, though that shouldn't be as much of an issue elsewhere in the area. We will also have the possibility of some shower and thunderstorm activity off to our north and west as another front pushes toward the region. In between, convection will be more scattered along various boundaries, and would peak this afternoon and evening with the heating of the day.The upper-level trough will reach its maximum depth tomorrow and will only weaken slightly through Friday. It will then lift north and northeastward Friday night into Saturday. Ridging over the Atlantic will squeeze in underneath of the lifting trough, enhancing the southwesterly flow aloft and increasing the moisture availability over the Southeast. It will also serve to help strengthen upper-level winds from the Gulf coast to the Carolinas.At the surface, the stationary boundary expected to be to the south and east of the Triangle today will only slowly lift northward through the area on Friday, and it is anticipated that this boundary will help focus convective activity late this week. Available moisture is expected to increase over the Carolinas with heavy rainfall once again a concern in any thunderstorms by Friday, when all of these factors are taken into account.As ridging slowly builds in from the south and east this weekend, we will gradually see the threat of rainfall, especially heavier rainfall, diminish, though scattered thunderstorm activity will continue even into Sunday. We'll also see a return of more sunshine and increasing heat. By early next week, the Bermuda high will be back in place, giving us the traditional summertime pattern of partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Convection will fire up with the daytime heating in the afternoons and diminish quickly during the evenings, with far less coverage of storms than we'll see to end this week.In the tropics, there are now 3 systems we are keeping an eye on.Have a great hump day!Big Weather