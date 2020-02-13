Showers, storms before late week warm-up

Showers earlier today helped wash away the pollen but there is still more wet weather to come. Expect a spotty shower tonight with temperatures in the low 40s. Areas of patchy fog will develop after midnight.Some patchy fog will be present earlier tomorrow morning before evaporating. We'll see some peaks of sunshine in the late morning/early afternoon before clouds usher in by the evening. Expect a few spotty showers tomorrow evening too. The rain will increase in coverage and intensity overnight. There may even be lightning and a rumble of thunder due to a storm that may awaken some of us overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.Wednesday afternoon and evening will be mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.High pressure returns on Thursday and brings tranquil conditions and another day with temperatures in the 70s. With high pressure remaining in place, temperatures will soar into the 80s for both Friday and Saturday.Stay safe out there!Robert Johnson