A storm expected to unleash blizzardlike conditions and heavy snow to the north-central Plains and Midwest today will push a cold front into the Ohio Valley and, eventually, the Southeast. In the Triangle, a wind out of the southwest will pull mild and moist air originating from the Gulf of Mexico towards this front. Therefore, the region will have widespread clouds this morning, followed by a few showers this afternoon. Occasional rain will move through the area tonight, then a stray shower will linger on Sunday as that cold front slowly moves through the Carolinas.It will be quite mild ahead of this system. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s today but into the low 70s Sunday. Highs will be just a few degrees lower than the daily record on Sunday! Only partial clearing is expected Sunday night into Monday as the front stalls just south and east of the Triangle. With the front nearby, a bit of rain can't be ruled out Monday, especially across the southeastern suburbs of Raleigh. Mild weather continues with afternoon highs in the 60s.There remains some forecast questions for Tuesday. The development of a new low pressure system is possible along this stalled frontal boundary that could bring some rain to the eastern half of the state Tuesday into Tuesday night. Another scenario develops the storm off the East Coast, leaving the region mainly dry. Whether it rains or not, mostly cloudy and cooler conditions are anticipated. By Wednesday, the arrival of a more Arctic air mass in origin should bring a stronger push of chillier weather, with high temperatures currently projected in the 40s.Have a great weekend,Steve Stewart