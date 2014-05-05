Sunny Afternoon Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Outside of a stray early morning shower for eastern and central portions of North Carolina, most of this weekend will feature dry and seasonably warm weather. High pressure will start to set up over the region today, clearing out clouds for abundant sunshine by this afternoon and remaining cloud-free into tomorrow. High temperatures today and tomorrow are forecast to be in the lower 60s for most of the Triangle.A strengthening storm system is expected to approach the Carolinas during the day Sunday. Warmer air will start to filter into the region given a more southerly flow, and temperatures will max out close to the 70-degree-Fahrenheit mark for some despite a building afternoon cloud cover. Otherwise, rain-free conditions will persist through Sunday afternoon.This storm system will start to bring periods of rain to the area from the south Sunday evening as a warm front sweeps over the area. As the center of this storm system travels up the spine of the Appalachians overnight, rain is expected to become steadier and heavier, with a few strong thunderstorms possible. Wind gusts during this event can potentially be capable of damaging tree limbs and power lines.Overall, a total of 1-2 inches of rain is expected for most of the area, with a marginal risk of more severe weather into Monday morning.As rain and storms sweep to the east through Monday morning, cooler and drier air will rush into the area from the west. This will cause rain to taper off during the afternoon, while keeping gusty winds in place into Monday night. A noticeably cooler trend will usher in by Tuesday, carrying through the middle of the week as a westerly wind continues to funnel cooler air into the region.Have a great day!Steve Stewart