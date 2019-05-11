Rain Tonight & Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely across the area tonight as a subtle shortwave
moves into the western Carolinas. Western area will be most likely to see this activity, but anyone
across the viewing area is fair game.
Tomorrow the main upper low will move through the Ohio Valley, with the associated surface low
moving from the Tennessee Valley into the central Appalachians. A cold front draped to the south
and west of the low will slowly push into the western Carolinas by the end of the day. Precipitable
water values will rise to around 1.6 inches across the area by the afternoon, slightly tempered by a
mid-level dry slot. However, this dry slot will ultimately help to increase mid-level lapse rates and
increase the potential for some locally severe storms with damaging wind gusts and perhaps some
hail. The slow forward motion of the whole large-scale storm system will also bring the potential
for some training storms and flash flooding.
Tomorrow night the upper low will cut off across across Ohio, pulling the main surface low north.
Another piece of energy will split off, with a new low developing off of the mid-Atlantic coast. This
will all work to slow the cold front down to a crawl in western North Carolina, and keep the chance
for spotty showers and some rumbles of thunder into Monday morning. Spotty showers and
thunderstorm chance will continue into the afternoon toward the coast as it will take until Monday
evening for the cold front to clear the coast.
High pressure then moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a couple of splendid days. A
weak clipper system may drop through the mid-Atlantic Thursday, bring the chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. But if this system stays farther north we should remain dry. High pressure then
returns heading into next weekend.
Have a great evening, and Happy Mother's Day to all of the great moms!
Steve Stewart
