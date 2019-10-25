Weekend Starts Dry

The dry and pleasant weather will continue through early tomorrow evening, so if you have any outdoor plans tonight or tomorrow, the weather should be great. Lows tonight will be in the mid and upper 50s, with highs Saturday in the mid and upper 70s. There will be a cloud/sun mix tomorrow, but don't worry about the umbrella if you're heading to the State Fair or the UNC-Duke game in Chapel Hill.A cold front will approach the region on Sunday, and scattered showers will be the rule through the day. It won't rain all day, but it will be wet at times if you're planning to go the State Fair. Highs on Sunday will be on the warm side, with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to maybe a half inch.Dry and mild weather will return for Monday and Tuesday.Have a great weekend!Chris