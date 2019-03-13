We had a nice day today with highs in the 60s, but it'll be even warmer tomorrow! Tonight won't be as chilly as last night, with lows in the low and mid 40s. A southwest wind will kick in tomorrow and combine with a good deal of sunshine to boost temperatures into the low and mid 70s.A cold front will approach Friday, but it appears most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Shower chances will increase by late afternoon, and there could be an isolated thunderstorm. The threat of severe weather is very low at this point, however.The front will push off the coast by Saturday morning, and cooler air moves back in for the weekend. Highs both days will be in the 50s with lows dropping back into the low and mid 30s. The good news is that we should have several dry days through early next week!Have a great evening,Chris