Nice And Mild Thursday

What a turn around from yesterday's rain and cold! Temperatures warmed 30 degrees over yesterday.High pressure currently centered over the South Carolina low country will remain in control of our weather through tomorrow. Some high clouds will stream in ahead of the next storm system currently pushing into the Plains states during this time. Our warm up will continue thanks to southerly winds around the back side of the high. Tonight won't be as cold as last night with more seasonable middle 40s for lows. Tomorrow, highs will mainly be 70-75 from northwest to southeast across the area.That next storm system will push toward the East Coast on Friday and bring us some more wet weather. Clouds will increase ahead of this feature tomorrow night, then Friday looks wet. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down, but they will still reach the middle 60s.This feature will move out Friday night and high pressure to the north will nose into the area. It looks as though this high will stay in charge through at least most of the weekend, resulting in nice weather for Saturday and perhaps Sunday as well. This air mass will be of Pacific origin rather than polar, so it's going to stay warm this weekend. We expect sunshine and middle 70s for highs for Saturday--it will be a fantastic day! We will reach the 70s again on Sunday, but how nice it will be depends on the timing of an approaching storm system now out over the eastern North Pacific. This feature likely won't affect us until Sunday night and perhaps even Monday; however, there is some chance it could move fast enough to pull a warm front in from the south Sunday afternoon. If this happens, we could see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.For now, we expect Monday to be a wet day as the next storm passes by to the north and pulls a cold front through the area. There is a chance that this feature will move fast enough that the wet weather will mainly be confined to the morning. However, odds favor a day of showers and a thunderstorm or two.This feature could end up slowing to a crawl as it moves through the Southeast. This leads to a chance for wet weather around through Tuesday.