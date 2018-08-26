Mainly clear skies will be over the region tonight as an area of high surface pressure remains settled over the mid-Atlantic. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s, right around normal for central North Carolina at the end of August.High pressure will remain over the region into Wednesday with plenty of sunshine featured each day. Humidity will gradually increase through the middle of the week as temperatures climb into the lower 90s by Monday and remain steady into Wednesday.Thursday will remain hot and humid ahead of a cold front with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Triangle Thursday afternoon. The front will be slow to move out of the area, which will keep conditions unsettled into the holiday weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell