Morning showers & storms will give way to warm, muggy afternoon

First Alert Morning Forecast: June 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This morning we will have showers and storms, mainly after 7 a.m. One or two of those storms will be strong, so a severe thunderstorm warning or two is not out of the question. The main threat with any severe weather today will be a damaging wind gust.


By the afternoon and evening, expect partly sunny skies. It'll remain warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. By the evening, only a lingering shower or isolated storm will be around.

This weekend will be pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will be humid though. In addition, expect a few showers or isolated storm, each day, in the afternoon and evening.



Rain chances ramp up slightly for Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Friday!
Robert Johnson
