Morning showers & storms will give way to warm, muggy afternoon

Level 1/5 risk of severe weather this evening for (most) of the Triangle and areas to the east. Expect spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms through the evening. IF any storm turns severe, the main threat will be a damaging wind gust. pic.twitter.com/zNs2NFxAD8 — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 4, 2021

.@NWSRaleigh has canceled the Flash Flood Watch early. Still, there is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for much of our region today. More showers and storms are on the way for the morning commute. Biggest threat is damaging wind gust. Details on @ABC11_WTVD this morning. https://t.co/glIpsbmtzV pic.twitter.com/dP3W2zuhu6 — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 4, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This morning we will have showers and storms, mainly after 7 a.m. One or two of those storms will be strong, so a severe thunderstorm warning or two is not out of the question. The main threat with any severe weather today will be a damaging wind gust.By the afternoon and evening, expect partly sunny skies. It'll remain warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. By the evening, only a lingering shower or isolated storm will be around.This weekend will be pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will be humid though. In addition, expect a few showers or isolated storm, each day, in the afternoon and evening.Rain chances ramp up slightly for Monday and Tuesday.Happy Friday!Robert Johnson