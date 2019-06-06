Weather

Showers, storms likely over next several days

An unsettled weather pattern will be in store for the viewing area over the coming days.

A cold front approaching from the north today could cause a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon into tonight.

Some could be locally severe off to the north and east of Raleigh. So most of the viewing area probably does not see any stronger thunderstorms.

The front will kind of stall across the region tomorrow continuing the chance for a shower or thunderstorm and it will be cooler. Then, we will have to watch a tropical area of low pressure moving across the Deep South during the weekend.

This could spread plenty of moisture into North Carolina causing areas of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be heavy enough to lead to local flooding concerns.

This moisture looks to persist into early next week causing more rain and thunderstorms. A cold front could move into the area on Tuesday picking up this low pressure with it.

This could be a day of heavy rainfall. Flooding is the main concern to monitor from Saturday into the early and middle part of next week. There is some evidence it becomes drier later next week.

Stay dry!
Steve Stewart





