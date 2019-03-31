Showers Today

A cold front crossing the area today will usher plenty of clouds and showers into the Triangle. This afternoon won't be as warm as yesterday was, and most temperatures will peak in the mid-60s.However, the sky will start to clear late this afternoon. High pressure will build in from the west tonight, then drift over the region on Monday. A few clouds will be around tonight, but the clockwise flow surrounding the high pressure system will draw much colder air in from the north. Low temperatures will be close to the freezing mark early tomorrow morning. Some of the typically colder outlying areas will fall below freezing. It will remain cool Monday despite a good deal of sunshine with highs only in the middle 50s.Monday night into Tuesday we will be closely watching a developing area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast. There is the potential for this to bring quite a bit of rain to the area Tuesday and Tuesday night as it lifts northeastward depending on exactly how close to the coast it is. However, there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding this area of low pressure this far out. High pressure will build back over the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday with moderating temperatures.Have a great day!Steve Stewart