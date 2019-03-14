Weather

Warmer Today

EMBED <>More Videos

With high pressure off the Eastern Seaboard, and a cold front advancing slowly from the West, winds will turn more southwesterly today leading to a warmer afternoon with varying amounts of clouds. Highs will climb into the lower 70s.

A shower fires in a couple of spots after midnight tonight out ahead of the cold front. However, the better chance to have a couple of showers and thunderstorms around will be on Friday with the actual frontal boundary.

Any shower or thunderstorm activity will be east of the Triangle after the evening hours Friday night, then drier and much colder air will funnel in from the north as a broad area of high pressure builds in.

Saturday will feature some high clouds around along with some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

A good deal of sunshine will close out the weekend on Sunday, but it will turn even cooler with highs only in the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 30s this weekend.

Dry conditions will continue into early next week along with below-average temperatures.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
How to ensure your child has a shot at college even if you're not wealthy
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Cumberland County student's petition prompts change for graduation dress code
Orange Co. deputies search for 2 men linked to burglaries, home invasion
Wake Tech men's basketball team heading to NCJAA national tournament
Show More
Fuquay-Varina Police hope paint chips help solve woman's 2011 death
Ringleader in college scandal irritated others: 'He's shady'
Troubleshooter helps woman get refund from service contract
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
More TOP STORIES News