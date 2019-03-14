Warmer Today

With high pressure off the Eastern Seaboard, and a cold front advancing slowly from the West, winds will turn more southwesterly today leading to a warmer afternoon with varying amounts of clouds. Highs will climb into the lower 70s.A shower fires in a couple of spots after midnight tonight out ahead of the cold front. However, the better chance to have a couple of showers and thunderstorms around will be on Friday with the actual frontal boundary.Any shower or thunderstorm activity will be east of the Triangle after the evening hours Friday night, then drier and much colder air will funnel in from the north as a broad area of high pressure builds in.Saturday will feature some high clouds around along with some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.A good deal of sunshine will close out the weekend on Sunday, but it will turn even cooler with highs only in the low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 30s this weekend.Dry conditions will continue into early next week along with below-average temperatures.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather