A storm expected to unleash blizzard like conditions and heavy snow to the north-central Plains and Midwest today will have a cold front that stretches through the Ohio Valley and Southeast states. Southwest winds will draw up Gulf moisture ahead of this front into the mid-Atlantic states. Accordingly, the region can expect a thick deck of clouds to start the day Saturday with some rain showers arriving in the afternoon. Occasional rain will move through the area Saturday night with just a stray shower lingering on Sunday as the cold front slowly moves through the state.

It will be quite mild ahead of this system. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s tomorrow but into the low 70s Sunday. Highs will be just a few degrees lower than the daily record on Sunday! Only partial clearing is expected Sunday night into Monday as the front stalls just south and east of the Triangle. With the front nearby a bit of rain can't be ruled out Monday, especially south and east of the Triangle. Mild weather continues with afternoon highs in the 60s. But big changes are coming for the middle of next week.

There remains some forecast questions for Tuesday. The development of a new low pressure system is possible along this stalled frontal boundary that could bring some rain to the eastern half of the state Tuesday into Tuesday night. Another scenario develops the storm off the East Coast, leaving the region mainly dry. Whether it rains or not, mostly cloudy and cooler conditions are anticipated. By Wednesday, the arrival of a more arctic airmass in origin should bring a stronger push of chillier weather, with high temperatures currently projected in the 40s.

Have a great weekend,
Chris

