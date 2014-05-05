Weather

Showers Tonight, Sunny Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Our severe weather threat is quickly coming to an end as a line of showers moves trough central North Carolina. The line of showers will move into eastern NC by 11pm tonight.

As this front shifts to the east tonight, drier and cooler air will settle in overnight. A cooler trend is expected with a clearing sky as dry air from the northwest sweeps into the region. Low temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower and middle 40s, snapping the mild pattern that has persisted for the last few days. High pressure is expected to strengthen over the Southeast to start the week, keeping the area dry through Tuesday.

A second cold front will move east on Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms can once again be strong during this event, with downpours and locally damaging winds possible.

A noticeably cooler trend will usher in late this week following the passage of this cold front. High temperatures will be limited to the 50s for most, some 10-15 degrees below normal for early April standards. Warmer air will make a return to the region this weekend once high pressure traverses over the Southeast coast.

Stay Weather Aware Tonight,
Robert Johnson

