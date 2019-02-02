RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --It's Groundhog Day but two groundhogs disagree! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, which indicates an early spring but Sir Walter Wally predicted six more weeks of winter.
Around noon, Sir Walter made his prediction.
In 2018, Sir Walter and Punxsutawney Phil disagreed. Phil said winter would stay while Sir Walter said spring was on the way!
