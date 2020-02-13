Skies Clear as Isaias Moves Away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isaias ramped up right before landfall last evening! The storm made landfall about 11:10 p.m. near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds around 85 mph. As of 3 a.m. EDT, Isaias was back down to a tropical storm, packing sustained winds of 70 mph and already racing north-northeast at 24 mph; the center of the storm was east of Goldsboro.The upper-level trough over the Ohio Valley that has picked up Isaias and has the storm moving so quickly will carry the center of the storm through far eastern parts of the Triangle before daybreak. We see the eye pass east of Wilson and Rocky Mount around 4-5 a.m., and by 8 a.m., the center should be past the Virginia border.So far, wind gusts of 35-45 mph have been reported over eastern parts of the Triangle; these peak wind gusts should continue over the next few hours as the center of the storm moves through and past those areas. This alone could be enough to bring down some branches, but when combined with the soaking rainfall, some shallow-rooted trees may topple; this may lead to power outages. So far, most areas in the Triangle have gotten 1-3 inches of rain. Now that we are in the worst part of the storm, another inch or two of rain is possible, bringing totals in most areas to 2-4 inches. This will be enough to cause areas of flooding and road closures.East of Interstate 95 through the Triangle, peak wind gusts may be 60-70 mph; this is where the risk of wind damage along with power outages and flooding is highest. Parts of far northeastern North Carolina have already had 6 inches of rain; these areas could end up with localized amounts of 8-10 inches.There has also been tornado warnings in this area overnight.The rainfall from Isaias should end across the Triangle between 7 and 8 a.m. as the storm lifts into southeastern Virginia. Once the rain ends, clouds will break and skies should be partly sunny for the rest of the day. Temperatures will stay in the 80s.The trough steering Isaias is the feature that will drive the weather for the remainder of the week.Tomorrow will turn cloudier with only scattered thunderstorm development as the trough pushes into the area. However, we'll have a risk for shower and thunderstorm activity at just about anytime for the rest of the week as this trough lingers along the East coast. There will be a possibility of downpours due to lingering tropical moisture in the area. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80s to near 90 for each day as well.The trough shifts north and east over the weekend as the ridging over the Plains moves farther east. However, there could be a lingering trough along the coast that can still fire up a thunderstorm or two. The best chance may end up east of the Triangle.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather