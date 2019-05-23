Warming Up Today

A warmer day is in store across central North Carolina, but a weak upper-level disturbance may yield a few scattered showers or thunderstorms during the late-morning and early afternoon hours.Not everyone will have rainfall, but a few spots will receive a cooling shower. Activity will likely be confined to the morning only toward the Triad with t-storms possible through the afternoon east of I-95. Severe weather isn't likely, so that's some good news.Temperatures will be near-record territory for Friday in advance of a cold front across Virginia. Expect a fair bit of sunshine, and with increased humidity it will feel like it's closer to 100 degrees in many areas. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if working outdoors for any extended period of time.Temperatures will come down a bit for Saturday as the decaying front sags south of the area. Expect temperatures to remain above average, however. It should be noted that some of the model guidance brings another weak upper-level feature across the region with showers and thunderstorms thus possible for Saturday night or early Sunday, so it is something to keep an eye on.We are keeping it hot and dry early next week with ridging holding strong over the Deep South. This ridge will break down toward the end of next week with rain chances increasing.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather