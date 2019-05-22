Weather

Warming Up Thursday

Summer like temperatures will return tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure builds across the Carolinas. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s as high pressure builds over the Southeast. There's a small chance for a few isolated showers, but most of us will miss out on the rain.

We will have a hot and dry stretch Friday to Sunday as high pressure remains in control. Southwest flow aloft will bring warmer air into the area, helping temperatures climb into the 90s each day, approaching record highs, with more sunshine than clouds.

The forecast remains dry for the beginning of next week and any Memorial Day activities, but we continue to monitor the possibility that a cold front will be able to reach far enough south to bring our next chance for precipitation.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell




