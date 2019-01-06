WEATHER

Cooler Monday

A cold front will cross the Triangle tonight, and colder air will follow tomorrow with sunshine and a few clouds and high temperatures in the lower 50s, which is closer to average for this time of year. A storm center currently moving across the Rockies will pass well to our north tomorrow night into Tuesday, and it will be mild with patchy clouds tomorrow night followed by sunshine and highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

The storm's associated cold front will cross the area early Wednesday with clouds and sun and a chilly wind as temperatures return back to normal levels. Colder Canadian air will follow Wednesday night and Thursday with lows in the 20s followed by highs in the 40s despite some sunshine. Seasonably cold and dry conditions with some sun will be the rule on Thursday as high pressure builds in from the northwest, then clouds will increase on Friday as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west. A chance of rain could return to the region early next weekend.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

