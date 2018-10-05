A weak cool front sinking south into the Triangle will cause anisolated shower or thunderstorm this evening then expect lingeringclouds tonight and humid conditions as the front slowly shifts south.The front will weaken and stall to the west and south of of theTriangle over the weekend and and although it will not be as warm asrecent days, it will still be humid with times of clouds and sun. Thefront will cause a pop up shower or thunderstorm tomorrow and Sundayafternoon mainly to the south and west of the Triangle.High pressure will remain strong over the Carolinas during the earlyto middle part of next week promoting mainly dry and seasonably warmconditions for the Triangle with times of clouds and sun each day. Wesee a change coming later next week as a cool front approaches fromthe northwest and moisture from a possible developing tropical systemin the northeast Gulf of Mexico, heading to the northeast. This willpromote clouds and humid conditions with the chance of showers onThursday and Friday. If the tropical system becomes better organizedand comes our way like the latest GFS models shows, there will be athreat for heavy rain.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bell