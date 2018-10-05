WEATHER

A Tad Cooler

A weak cool front sinking south into the Triangle will cause an
isolated shower or thunderstorm this evening then expect lingering

clouds tonight and humid conditions as the front slowly shifts south.
The front will weaken and stall to the west and south of of the
Triangle over the weekend and and although it will not be as warm as
recent days, it will still be humid with times of clouds and sun. The
front will cause a pop up shower or thunderstorm tomorrow and Sunday
afternoon mainly to the south and west of the Triangle.

High pressure will remain strong over the Carolinas during the early

to middle part of next week promoting mainly dry and seasonably warm
conditions for the Triangle with times of clouds and sun each day. We
see a change coming later next week as a cool front approaches from
the northwest and moisture from a possible developing tropical system
in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, heading to the northeast. This will
promote clouds and humid conditions with the chance of showers on
Thursday and Friday. If the tropical system becomes better organized

and comes our way like the latest GFS models shows, there will be a
threat for heavy rain.
Have a great weekend!
Brittany Bell

