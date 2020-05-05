severe weather

Gusty winds, hail are main threat in Tuesday night severe weather across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of central North Carolina are under marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday evening.

Areas south of the Triangle are under a Level 2 risk, while the Triangle and areas further north are under a lower risk.

A cluster of storms will move across central North Carolina between 7 and 11 p.m. Areas south of the Triangle could see damaging wind gusts and large hail.

What are straight-line winds and how do they form



There could be some thunder or hail around the RDU area, but that threat is less likely.

The storms will move out around 11:30 p.m. The rest of the night will be cloudy and in the low 50s.

FULL WEATHER FORECAST
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncrdufayettevillecumberland countyhailwindfirst alert modeweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
Heavy rain causes power outages, downed trees
Thunderstorms could bring flooding Thursday AM
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, Gov. Cooper says
Cooper outlines details for Phase 1 of NC reopen plan
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
AG Stein sues towing company he says targeted essential supply trucks
Raleigh teen identified as Jordan Lake drowning victim
At least one arrest made at ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
Show More
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Surf City mayor admits beaches were too crowded over the weekend
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
40,000 pounds of chicken given away for free
Your heroes: Man delivers food throughout NC during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News