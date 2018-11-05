A flow of warm, moist air off the Atlantic Ocean moved up and over the low-level cooler and drier air that was in place this past weekend.This lead to increasing cloudiness then a period of rain late last night into this morning. An upper-level disturbance working in tandem with this weather pattern has moved off to the northeast and upper-level winds have turned more out of the southwest. This will bring warm, moist air over top the stale, low-level, cool air maintaining a thick cloud cover along with areas of fog, drizzle and a shower or two tonight.A cold front reaching eastern Missouri and northern Arkansas this evening will move eastward and should be near the spine of the Appalachians by daybreak tomorrow. This front will move through central North Carolina with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.The low-level, cool air in place will be stubborn to give way to warmer air through the morning hours. But eventually the warm air will win out just as the front arrives. This warm flow of air will make the atmosphere rather unstable, and this could support a strong to perhaps severe thunderstorm with downpours and localized damaging wind gusts. The best chance for this to occur will be over the eastern part of the Triangle on east.Once this front sweeps through central North Carolina, a dry and cooler flow of air will bring a more stable atmosphere across the region from west to east.A weak area of high pressure will help bring a dry and delightful day on Wednesday. But this nice weather will be short-lived as yet another cold front approaches from the west. This front will move through Wednesday night or first thing Thursday morning with mostly clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two.The Thursday morning front will move south then stall over the Deep South and across South Carolina as high pressure builds eastward across the Great Lakes and Northeast United States. This will lead to a cooler northeast surface wind flow that will also bring more clouds.The combination of the increased clouds and cooler air will cause the temperature on Thursday to be cooler compared to Wednesday.A strengthening upper-level system moving into the northern Plains later Thursday and Thursday night will swing eastward forcing a much stronger cold front eastward. The stalled front to the south will move back northward as a warm front on Friday causing showers. However, the low-level, cooler air will be stubborn to leave and this will keep the region overcast and prevent most places from warming much more than the 50s.The strong cold front will bring more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday night.In the wake of Friday night's front, dry, cool air will move into the region and this coming weekend looks to be dry and unseasonably cool despite a good deal of sunshine.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell