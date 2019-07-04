Weather

Slightly cooler temperatures, but chance for rain this Fourth of July

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There is a small chance that severe weather could put a damper on some Fourth of July plans in North Carolina.

Central North Carolina is under a Marginal Risk, or the lowest level, for sever weather Thursday afternoon.



The good news, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said he thinks most everybody will get their celebrations in.

"I think they will get them in. I just think they will be delayed in some spots," Big Weather said.

LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Following a couple days of oppressive heat, a relief is in sight. Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday and then drop to the upper 80s for the next few days.

Fourth of July timeline

Expect highs around 91 by noon. There will also be a mix of clouds in the sky.

Scattered showers move into central North Carolina around 4 p.m.

Our best chance for rain is between 3 and 9 p.m.
