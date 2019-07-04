Slightly cooler temperatures, but chance for rain this Fourth of July

Central North Carolina is under a Marginal Risk, or the lowest level, for sever weather Thursday afternoon.
There is a Marginal Risk (Cat1 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon. Any storm that fires could produce damaging winds. Be #WeatherAware today! pic.twitter.com/skPx1QVpT4— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 4, 2019
The good news, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said he thinks most everybody will get their celebrations in.
"I think they will get them in. I just think they will be delayed in some spots," Big Weather said.
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Following a couple days of oppressive heat, a relief is in sight. Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday and then drop to the upper 80s for the next few days.
Fourth of July timeline
Expect highs around 91 by noon. There will also be a mix of clouds in the sky.
Scattered showers move into central North Carolina around 4 p.m.
Our best chance for rain is between 3 and 9 p.m.