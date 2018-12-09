Snow accumulation: 8 inches recorded in Raleigh-Durham area

The December snow storm is not over, but snowfall amounts are already adding up.
As of 10:30 a.m. some areas in the ABC11 viewing area have seen as much as 9 inches of snow accumulation.
Orange County, Wake Forest, Franklin County, Alamance County, and Granville County have seen around 8 inches so far.
Downtown Raleigh recorded 5.5 inches of snow, and Johnston County recorded between 1-3 inches.
NCDOT is out in force treating major roads, but they remain slick and potentially dangerous. Secondary roads are even more dangerous.
That means you should avoid leaving your house, if possible.
Orange County Public Schools already announced it will not have classes Monday. Other school closings will be reported here, when they are announced.
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.