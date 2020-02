Nearly 13,000 without power as snow moves out of Central NC

Winter storm about to get underway. Let us know what you're seeing in your neighborhood! #ncwx #snow #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gAPIqBxy2i — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) February 20, 2020

Snow is falling across much of central North Carolina. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast North Carolina.The warning is in effect for Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Vance, Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties from 10 a.m. Thursday until Friday at 7 a.m.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Mecklenburg (VA), Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, and Wake counties until Friday at 7 a.m.As of 11 p.m., more than 13,000 people are without power across North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.Snow started falling for much of the viewing area around 3 p.m.Areas around RDU are expected to see a total of 1 to 3 inches of snow, with 2 to 4 inches expected to the east.By 11 p.m., the bulk of the snow will be shifting east and out of here, but some pockets of snow could last until 2 a.m.Freezing air will then settle in for Friday morning.That could lead to black ice in some spots.Friday's sun should warm temperatures above freezing by noon, and up to around 40 in the afternoon.Many school systems have already announced they will be closed or release early Thursday.