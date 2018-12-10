WEATHER

Snow day closes North Carolina Zoo, area schools, more

LIST: Schools, businesses closed due to snow, winter weather

Some schools and businesses remain closed a day after a winter storm dropped around a foot of snow in parts of the Triangle.

Most public schools in the ABC11 viewing area cancelled classes Monday. Click here for school closings and delays.

The snow came down even heavier north and west of Raleigh-Durham.

In Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday.

Click here for government, business, and church closings and delays.

For the most part, the snow associated with this storm is finished. Still, temperatures could drop below freezing Monday night--posing potential problems for Tuesday morning.

Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Check out the latest forecast here.
