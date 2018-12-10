Snow day closes North Carolina Zoo, area schools, more

Most public schools in the ABC11 viewing area cancelled classes Monday. Click here for school closings and delays.
The snow came down even heavier north and west of Raleigh-Durham.
In Asheboro, animals at the North Carolina Zoo got a snow day Monday. Although the arctic foxes and polar bear looked right at home in the snow Sunday.
Arctic foxes in snow #winterstorm #diego #nczoo pic.twitter.com/6QSdD45BjP— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) December 9, 2018
Awake from his slumber and makkng tracks in the snow - Nikita! #polarbear #nczoo #diego #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/GI3rrzcjjv— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) December 9, 2018
For the most part, the snow associated with this storm is finished. Still, temperatures could drop below freezing Monday night--posing potential problems for Tuesday morning.
Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency before any snow had even fallen in the Raleigh-Durham area.
