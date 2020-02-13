Weather

Snow Falling Tonight

Rain will continue to switch over to snow during the remainder of the evening. Totals near the Triangle will range between 1-3". Our northeastern counties could pick up closer to 2-4". The Sandhills could get up to an inch once all is said and done.



Snow will start to clear after midnight, but temperatures will drop to the 20s. These below freezing temperatures could lead to some slick spots on roads early Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 30s Friday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area this weekend leading to sunny skies with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will climb closer to 60 degrees Sunday as winds switch more out of the South.

Unsettled weather and mild temperatures return during the start of next week. A developing storm system in California will slowly move east across the country. That will send moisture our direction leading to chance for rain Monday through Wednesday. The weather will dry out behind a cold front Thursday.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany


